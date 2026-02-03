First Sèmè well drilled offshore Benin, hookup continues

Drilling has finished on the initial well for the Sèmè Field redevelopment offshore Benin, operated by Akrake Petroleum.

The AK-2H production well was drilled horizontally through the reservoir section, and it was geo-steered using LWD tools to penetrate 950 m of oil-saturated reservoir sandstone in the Cretaceous Abeokuta Formation, designated as H6.

Akrake’s majority owner Rex International Holding said reservoir quality was as expected, with porosity of more than 19% and an average oil saturation of more than 70%.

The reservoir section has since been completed with screens equipped with autonomous inflow control valves (AICVs) to ensure the well stays open and to prevent sand flowing into the well.

The AICVs also restrict water-production, maximizing oil production from the well. At present, a downhole electrical submersible pump is being placed above the screens.

Final hookup is progressing on the MOPU and FSO, Rex added.