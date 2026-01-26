Sèmè Field offshore Benin close to startup

Final preparations are in progress for completion of the offshore Sèmè project’s first production well.
Courtesy Rex International's "Independent Reserves Estimate H6 Reservoir Sèmè Field, Block 1 Republic of Benin Summary Report" March 2025
Rex International's offshore Benin map

Last March, Rex reported 27 wells had been drilled in Block 1: 24 in the original Sèmè Field, with the last four wells having 
been drilled between 2008 and 2015 to rediscover Sèmè North. These wells discovered and tested oil in the H6 reservoirs, the same reservoirs that were producing in the original Sèmè Field, in a separate structure.

Akrake Petroleum expects the first well for the redevelopment of the Sèmè Field offshore Benin to be ready for production next week, during the first week of February.

The AK-2H well in Block 1 offshore Benin is able to drain the field’s western section from the H6 reservoir, said Rex Petroleum Holding, which has an indirect ownership interest in Akrake.

Over the next few days, screens will be run in the well across the reservoir sandstone formation with a downhole electrical submersible pump installed.

The MOPU Stella Energy 1 and the FSO are in the final stages of installation, Rex added.

