Sèmè Field offshore Benin close to startup

Akrake Petroleum expects the first well for the redevelopment of the Sèmè Field offshore Benin to be ready for production next week, during the first week of February.

The AK-2H well in Block 1 offshore Benin is able to drain the field’s western section from the H6 reservoir, said Rex Petroleum Holding, which has an indirect ownership interest in Akrake.

Over the next few days, screens will be run in the well across the reservoir sandstone formation with a downhole electrical submersible pump installed.

The MOPU Stella Energy 1 and the FSO are in the final stages of installation, Rex added.