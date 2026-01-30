North Sea Brage production well proves fresh resources

The OKEA-operated development well, which came onstream earlier this month, also encountered a new, potentially commercial hydrocarbon accumulation named Knockando Fensfjord.
Jan. 30, 2026
Courtesy OKEA
offshore Brage project

Well 31/4-A-15 D was drilled from the Brage installation. The Brage Field has been producing since 1993. 

OKEA and its partners have made a minor discovery in the Knockando Fensfjord prospect during development drilling in the Brage area of the North Sea.

Well 31/4-A-15 D was drilled in production license 055 from the Brage platform. The Norwegian Offshore Directorate said the composition of the find (whether oil or gas) has yet to be confirmed.

The wellbore began producing from the earlier Talisker on Jan. 11, with the partnership now assessing development scenarios for Knockando Fensfjord.

During drilling, the well encountered a 38.5-m column of hydrocarbons in an interval of multiple sandstone layers. It was terminated in the Oseberg Formation in the Middle Jurassic.

