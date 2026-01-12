Saipem rig back at work offshore Saudi Arabia

The Perro Negro 7 jackup rig has restarted drilling operations for Aramco after its long-term contract was put on hold for a year in 2024.
Jan. 12, 2026
Courtesy Saipem
Perro Negro 7 jackup rig

The Perro Negro 7 jackup rig has resumed operations offshore Saudi Arabia. 

Saipem has resumed drilling operations offshore Saudi Arabia with the Perro Negro 7 jackup rig, after receiving clearance from Saudi Aramco.

The rig had worked for Aramco since 2011, and it was awarded a 10-year extension in June 2023. This was then suspended temporarily the following year.

Saipem said compensation for the 12-month suspension period will be paid once the rig completes its contract, now expected in 2034.

Perro Negro 7 can drill in water depths of up to 375 ft deep and to a subsurface depth of up to 9,100 m.

Moreover, Saipem reported that it closed the year with a series of contract awards in the Black Sea and offshore Norway and Saudia Arabia.

Oct. 29, 2025

Saipem and Subsea7 entered into a binding agreement on their planned merger in July 2025. The newly combined company will be renamed Saipem7.  Completion of the proposed combination, following regulatory approvals, is targeted for the second half of 2026. 

