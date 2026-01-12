Saipem rig back at work offshore Saudi Arabia

Saipem has resumed drilling operations offshore Saudi Arabia with the Perro Negro 7 jackup rig, after receiving clearance from Saudi Aramco.

The rig had worked for Aramco since 2011, and it was awarded a 10-year extension in June 2023. This was then suspended temporarily the following year.

Saipem said compensation for the 12-month suspension period will be paid once the rig completes its contract, now expected in 2034.

Perro Negro 7 can drill in water depths of up to 375 ft deep and to a subsurface depth of up to 9,100 m.

Moreover, Saipem reported that it closed the year with a series of contract awards in the Black Sea and offshore Norway and Saudia Arabia.