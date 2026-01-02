Saipem nets multiple pipelay, topsides and drilling contracts

Saipem says that it closed the year with a series of contract awards in the Black Sea and offshore Norway and Saudia Arabia.

Turkish Petroleum OTC has asked the company to perform further activities as part of the extension of the third phase of the deepwater Sakarya gas field development offshore Turkey.

The estimated value of the EPCI contract is around $425 million.

Saipem’s scope of work covers three additional subsea pipelines with a total length of around 153 km and associated subsea structures. These will take newly discovered gas reserves at the Goktepe field to the Sakarya phase 3 facilities, increasing production from the development.

Goktepe is in 2,200 m of water and 80 km from Sakarya phase 3.

Saipem will conduct the work over a two and a half-year period, assigning the Castorone vessel for the offshore campaign in the second half of 2027.

Saudi Aramco has awarded the company two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia – Contract Release Purchase Orders (CRPOs) – under the two parties’ existing long-term agreement.

The first contract, CRPO 162, runs for 32 months and covers the EPCI of around 34 km of pipeline with diameters of 20-inch and 30-inch, and related works on topside structures at the offshore Berri and Abu Safah oil fields.

The second contract (CRPO 165), with a duration of 12 months, includes subsea interventions at the Marjan field.

Saipem will allocate construction vessels already deployed in the region for the offshore installations, with fabrication managed at the Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. yard in Dammam.

Finally, Aker BP has taken up an option to extend by a year its contract for the Saipem semisubmersible drilling rig Scarabeo 8 offshore Norway.

The extension, valued at $157 million, covers the rate for the rig hire but does not include fuel and other service. Official board approval for the award should follow later in January.

In addition, a newly agreed clause in the contract allows for further future extensions to the rig’s employment.