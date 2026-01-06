Exploration drilling continuing offshore Suriname

Development of the deepwater GranMorgu project offshore Suriname is progressing with construction of the FPSO at the halfway point, Suriname’s state oil company Staatsolie said in an end-of-year update.

Operator TotalEnergies and partner APA Corp. expect drilling of production and injection wells as well as installation of subsea infrastructure to start in 2027, with first oil following in 2028.

Last November, Staatsolie approved the commercial development of the Sloanea-1 gas discovery in offshore Block 52; it is operated by PETRONAS Suriname Exploration & Production.

This will feature a floating LNG vessel and subsea facilities. The partners expect to take FID on the project later this year, with first gas foreseen in 2030.

Exploration activities last year offshore Suriname included drilling of the Macaw-1 well (Block 64, operator TotalEnergies), Caiman-1 (Block 52, Petronas) and Korikori-1 (Block 5, Chevron).

Ongoing at the turn of the year were the Araku-deep well (Block 65, Shell) and Roystonea-2 (Block 52).

This year’s planned line-up includes SAC-1 and Kiskadee-1 (Block 52). In the shallow offshore area close to the coast of Saramacca and Coronie, a seismic survey has been mapping potential oil and gas deposits for future exploration.

In 2025, Staatsolie also signed production-sharing agreements for offshore blocks 9 and 10 with Petronas, Chevron Suriname, QatarEnergy and Paradise Oil Co. as well as for Block 66 with Petronas and Paradise Oil.