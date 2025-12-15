Petronas' Caiman well offshore Suriname looks 'encouraging'

This was the first of four exploration and appraisal wells on Block 52, and Petronas and partner Staatsolie aim to prove up further resources for a first commercial field development.
Dec. 15, 2025
Staatsolie map of acreage blocks offshore Suriname

Petronas Suriname completed drilling of the Caiman-1 exploration well in Block 52 offshore Suriname on Dec. 6.

Earlier this month, Petronas plugged and abandoned the first of a rolling four-well exploration and appraisal drilling campaign in Block 52 offshore Suriname.

Staatsolie, the country’s state-owned energy company, said results from the Caiman-1 exploration well were “encouraging.” The program is designed to further delineate resources and support assessment of development concepts for a commercial project, the company added.

Caiman-1 was drilled in the western part of Block 52, which is 140 km offshore and covers an area of more than 4,750 sq km. Water depths range from 60 to 1,000 m.

