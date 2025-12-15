Petronas' Caiman well offshore Suriname looks 'encouraging'

Earlier this month, Petronas plugged and abandoned the first of a rolling four-well exploration and appraisal drilling campaign in Block 52 offshore Suriname.

Staatsolie, the country’s state-owned energy company, said results from the Caiman-1 exploration well were “encouraging.” The program is designed to further delineate resources and support assessment of development concepts for a commercial project, the company added.

Caiman-1 was drilled in the western part of Block 52, which is 140 km offshore and covers an area of more than 4,750 sq km. Water depths range from 60 to 1,000 m.