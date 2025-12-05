Vår Energi proves more oil in Barents Sea Goliat Ridge fairway

Vår Energi has made a small but potentially commercial oil discovery in the Goliat North prospect, close to the company’s Goliat Field FPSO in the Norwegian sector of the Barents Sea, the company reported Dec. 4.

The semisub COSL Prospector drilled well 7122/7-8 in 409 m water depth in production license 229, 5 km north of the Goliat Field and 90 km offshore Hammerfest.

The well encountered hydrocarbons in the Realgrunnen and Kobbe formations; estimated recoverable reserves are up to 5 MMboe.

Vår Energi and partner Equinor’s four-well appraisal campaign on the Goliat Ridge area continues with the current Zagato side track.

Once the program has finished, the partners plan to assess the area’s potential based on results from the four wells and newly acquired 3D seismic data.

Including Goliat North, the Goliat Ridge area is now estimated to contain discovered resources in the range 39 MMboe to 108 MMboe; further prospective resources could lift the high-end figure to 200 MMboe.

Planning is underway to tie back the discoveries to Goliat’s circular FPSO.