Vår Energi proves more oil in Barents Sea Goliat Ridge fairway

The Goliat North discovery will be factored into a potential area-wide development for a tieback to the Goliat FPSO.
Dec. 5, 2025
Courtesy COSL
COSL Prospector offshore drilling rig

The well was drilled by the COSL Prospector rig. Preliminary estimates indicate the size of the discovery is between 0.4 and 0.8 MMscm of recoverable oil equivalent. This corresponds to between 2.5 MMboe and 5 MMboe, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate

Courtesy Vår Energi
Goliat FPSO

A tieback of the Goliat Ridge discoveries to the nearby Goliat FPSO (pictured) is being planned. 

Vår Energi has made a small but potentially commercial oil discovery in the Goliat North prospect, close to the company’s Goliat Field FPSO in the Norwegian sector of the Barents Sea, the company reported Dec. 4.

The semisub COSL Prospector drilled well 7122/7-8 in 409 m water depth in production license 229, 5 km north of the Goliat Field and 90 km offshore Hammerfest. 

The well encountered hydrocarbons in the Realgrunnen and Kobbe formations; estimated recoverable reserves are up to 5 MMboe.

Vår Energi and partner Equinor’s four-well appraisal campaign on the Goliat Ridge area continues with the current Zagato side track.

Once the program has finished, the partners plan to assess the area’s potential based on results from the four wells and newly acquired 3D seismic data.

Including Goliat North, the Goliat Ridge area is now estimated to contain discovered resources in the range 39 MMboe to 108 MMboe; further prospective resources could lift the high-end figure to 200 MMboe. 

Planning is underway to tie back the discoveries to Goliat’s circular FPSO.

ID 371716721 © Paul Maguire | Dreamstime.com
Oil rig in North Sea at Blakeney Point, Norfolk, UK
The offshore oil and gas industry’s future is linked to the imminent results of UK government review.
Nov. 10, 2025
