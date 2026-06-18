bp sticks with DeepOcean for Foinaven subsea structures removal

bp has awarded DeepOcean a subsea decommissioning and recycling contract for the Foinaven field, west of Shetland.

The Norwegian contractor will remove 10 flexible process risers and three dynamic subsea umbilicals from the former Foinaven FPSO, and will also retrieve a static umbilical.

In addition, the scope includes removal of buoyancy, riser protection, clamps, and other devices e associated with each riser.

DeepOcean’s Aberdeen division will oversee engineering, project management and offshore execution, to be performed by one of the company’s high-spec subsea construction vessels.

This is also the second innovative sale and purchase agreement between the two companies, DeepOcean stressed, following its earlier decommissioning work for bp at the Don and Miller fields in the North Sea under a similar commercial model

“We have established a robust framework that delivers greater efficiency, cost optimisation, and operational flexibility for both parties,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean.

Foinaven, discovered in 1992, 190 km west of the Shetland Islands in the Faroes/Shetland Trough, is in water depths ranging from 330-530 m.

Between start-up in 1997 and the FPSO being taken off-station in 2021 the field produced 440MMbbl of oil.