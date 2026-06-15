Nine platform jackets offshore Thailand set for new roles as artificial reefs

PTTEP supporting two government departments on initiative to support fish and other marine organisms.
Related To: 
June 15, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
ID 84825345 © Pichit Boonhuad | Dreamstime.com
Oil and gas offshore wellhead jacket

PTTEP has signed a memorandum of agreement with Thailand’s Departments of Fisheries and Mineral Fuels to repurpose decommissioned offshore wellhead platform jackets in the Gulf of Thailand as artificial reefs.

A total of nine repurposed jackets will be transferred to the Fisheries Department (DOF) to restore and enhance marine habitats, with the installation of these structures in their new roles set to start during Q4.

It follows a joint research initiative in 2022 involving DOF, PTTEP, Kasetsart University, Prince of Songkla University, and the Training Department of the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) into the feasibility of this process.

According to PTTEP, retired wellhead jackets are good candidates for this new role because of their designed strength, durability, and long service life. The structures chosen in this case are those with components that have not been exposed to liquid petroleum during the production process, to support environmental safety.

In addition, their surfaces are said to be conducive to the attachment of marine organisms, helping to attract fish and offering habitats for other types of marine life.

PTTEP will support the redeployments as artificial reefs in areas of the Gulf of Thailand that have been approved by relevant authorities, around 125 km offshore Pattani Province and in a water depth of around 70 m.

The designated areas have been selected to avoid impacts on main navigation routes and to prevent any disturbance to prevailing ocean currents.

Following the installations, a program of continuous monitoring and assessment will provide data for further relocations of jackets for similar roles.

Related content:

Courtesy Marine Masters
Marine Masters has finalized the safe removal of the South Angsi Alpha platform.
Marine Masters successfully completed the decommissioning of the South Angsi Alpha platform, repurposing its substructure as part of Malaysia's largest rig-to-reef project.
July 23, 2025
Courtesy Oil States
Oil States cold-cutting solutions are primarily used for the decommissioning of redundant platforms, subsea structures and well abandonment.
CCS aligns exceptionally well with oil and gas operations, as decommissioned wells are a great fit for injection sites.
June 11, 2024
Courtesy Chevron
A platform jacket in the Gulf of Thailand is pictured being towed to the reef site.
Chevron is repurposing retired offshore platform jackets as artificial reefs in the Gulf of Thailand, where they provide local fish populations with a habitat.
Nov. 17, 2022
Courtesy NSTA
Nsta Social Media10
Britain’s North Sea Transition Authority has introduced a screening tool for repurposing oil and gas infrastructures.
June 21, 2022
Photo 114871898 © Shane Adams | Dreamstime.com
Go M Oil And Gas Platform Dreamstime L 114871898
Platform refurbishment JIP to investigate benefits, risks of conversion.
June 1, 2022

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations