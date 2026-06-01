ABL conducting documents review, marine surveys for Bass Strait decommissioning

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit will start work for Esso and its partners next year on platform removals.
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June 1, 2026
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Courtesy Allseas
Pioneering Spirit construction vessel

Pioneering Spirit's single-lift technology enables the installation or removal of platform topsides up to 60,000 tonnes and jackets up to 20,000 tonnes, according to Allseas.

Esso Australia Resources has tasked ABL with the forthcoming removal of up to 12 platforms for the Gippsland Decommissioning Campaign #1 project in the Bass Strait.

The Gippsland joint venture’s offshore production infrastructure comprises about 400 wells, six subsea structures, more than 800 km of subsea pipelines, and 19 platforms. 

ABL is providing marine warranty survey services for the campaign’s first phase.

Allseas is due to start lifts/removals of platform structures in 2027 using the Pioneering Spirit vessel.

As part of the preparations, ABL is performing surveys to confirm the validity of the marine spread, and a technical review and approval of decommissioning documentation.

The scope of work includes onsite attendance at all warranted offshore operations to ensure safe execution of activities in line with approved procedures.

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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