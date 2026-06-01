ABL conducting documents review, marine surveys for Bass Strait decommissioning

Esso Australia Resources has tasked ABL with the forthcoming removal of up to 12 platforms for the Gippsland Decommissioning Campaign #1 project in the Bass Strait.

The Gippsland joint venture’s offshore production infrastructure comprises about 400 wells, six subsea structures, more than 800 km of subsea pipelines, and 19 platforms.

ABL is providing marine warranty survey services for the campaign’s first phase.

Allseas is due to start lifts/removals of platform structures in 2027 using the Pioneering Spirit vessel.

As part of the preparations, ABL is performing surveys to confirm the validity of the marine spread, and a technical review and approval of decommissioning documentation.

The scope of work includes onsite attendance at all warranted offshore operations to ensure safe execution of activities in line with approved procedures.