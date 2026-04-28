OBANA vessel on location at North Sea Pickerill field for jacket removals

The Petrodec vessel, formed by repurposing/merging two former drilling rigs, will also remove the Amethyst AD jacket, all for operator Perenco.
April 28, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Petrodec
OBANA recently left its dedicated yard at Vlissingen-Oost

The OBANA recently left its dedicated yard at Vlissingen-Oost (East Flushing) in the Netherlands and is now on location on the Pickerill Field.

Petrodec’s jackup vessel OBANA has arrived at the Pickerill gas field in the UK Southern North Sea to begin a second decommissioning project for Perenco UK.

Courtesy Petrodec
OBANA Commences Second Decommissioning Operations

Petrodec OBANA has commenced its second major decommissioning project for Perenco UK, moving to the Pickerill Field in the UK Southern North Sea.

The self-elevating, heavy-lift six-legged jackup vessel had sailed from its dedicated yard at Vlissingen-Oost in the southern Netherlands.

It will remove the Pickerill A and Pickerill B jackets and then return to the Amethyst Field to remove the Amethyst A1D jacket.

Petrodec expects the program to be completed by the end of June, following which the OBANA will head back to the yard for offloading and dismantling work.

OBANA, delivered from the Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam in 2025, was constructed from 85% recycled steel and was created by merging two repurposed former drilling rigs, the Brage and Gabrus.

Its newbuilt mid-section was constructed in Dubai.

OBANA, designed to tackle multi-task and heavy decommissioning offshore work, in water depths of up to 65 m, is equipped with a 2,000-mt crane with a lateral skidding capacity on beams up to 8,000 mt for heavy modules.

It also features up to 12,000 mt of variable deck capacity with roller systems said to be capable of rearranging components on deck so multiple modules of a platform and jacket can be removed in a single campaign.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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