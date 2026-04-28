OBANA vessel on location at North Sea Pickerill field for jacket removals

The self-elevating, heavy-lift six-legged jackup vessel had sailed from its dedicated yard at Vlissingen-Oost in the southern Netherlands.

It will remove the Pickerill A and Pickerill B jackets and then return to the Amethyst Field to remove the Amethyst A1D jacket.

Petrodec expects the program to be completed by the end of June, following which the OBANA will head back to the yard for offloading and dismantling work.

OBANA, delivered from the Damen Shipyard in Rotterdam in 2025, was constructed from 85% recycled steel and was created by merging two repurposed former drilling rigs, the Brage and Gabrus.

Its newbuilt mid-section was constructed in Dubai.

OBANA, designed to tackle multi-task and heavy decommissioning offshore work, in water depths of up to 65 m, is equipped with a 2,000-mt crane with a lateral skidding capacity on beams up to 8,000 mt for heavy modules.

It also features up to 12,000 mt of variable deck capacity with roller systems said to be capable of rearranging components on deck so multiple modules of a platform and jacket can be removed in a single campaign.