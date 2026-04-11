NSTA fines EnQuest for non-compliance with North Sea P&A obligations

The penalty relates to 33 inactive wells on four fields, which cumulatively ceased production by 2021.
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April 11, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy EnQuest
EnQuest Heather decommissioning team

The decommissioning team continues to progress the plug and abandonment (P&A) campaign. In September 2022, EnQuest awarded the Heather topsides removal contract with a single lift operation scheduled in 2025, with the Heather jacket removal scope subject to a separate process. 

Britain’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has fined EnQuest Heather Ltd. £16.5 million ($22.12 million) for failing to decommission 33 inactive wells.

The cumulative fine for protracted non-compliance covered 33 wells in four licenses on the Alma, Galia, Broom and Dons fields.

In each case, the fine for the breach was £500,000 ($670,000). 

All the fields ceased production between summer 2020 and spring 2021. According to the NSTA, the wells had been awaiting decommissioning since this time.

Decommissioning, the NSTA added, is required when a well, or other piece of infrastructure, has no further use. 

The NSTA said it has repeatedly warned UK offshore operators that delays to well decommissioning increase costs to the Treasury and UK taxpayers as the associated expenses are tax-deductible; this can result in significant tax refunds.

In addition, the NSTA claimed an investigation revealed that EnQuest had adopted a conscious strategy of deferring the costs of fulfilling its P&A obligations when the wells had reached the end of their useful life. This included requesting deadline extensions, which were then missed, with a clear pattern, the NSTA said, of reneging on the company’s own decommissioning plans.

The NSTA estimates there are currently about 500 UK offshore wells at or beyond the deadline for P&A, with more than 1,000 likely to be due for decommissioning between 2026 and 2030. 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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