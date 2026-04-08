ABL oversees delivery of Northern Endeavour FPSO to MARS recycling center

The company’s offices in the Far East and Europe performed marine assurance and marine warranty services to support all phases of the FPSO’s journey, via Singapore, to Denmark.
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April 8, 2026
Courtesy ABL
Northern Endeavour FPSO

ABL has completed its work scopes for the transportation of the Northern Endeavour FPSO from Australia via Singapore to its end-of-life destination in Denmark.

ABL has concluded its scope of work for the transportation of the decommissioned Northern Endeavour FPSO from Australia to the vessel recycling facility in Frederikshavn, Denmark. 

Initially ABL performed marine assurance and marine warranty survey (MWS) services for the wet tow preparation; disconnection and lay-down of risers and moorings; the unmanned wet tow from Australia to Singapore; drydocking and modification for dry transport; and wet tow to the float-on location outside Singapore.

All these activities were on behalf of Petrofac. 

Thereafter, ABL provided marine assurance and MWS services for the float-on of the 274-m long, 52,000 my displacement FPSO to the semisubmersible heavy transport vessel Hua Rui Long; the dry transport from Singapore to Denmark; and finally, the float-off, wet-tow and alongside mooring at Modern American Recycling Services’ (MARS) recycling center.

For this final phase, ABL’s client was the Australian Department of Industry, Science & Resources (DISR). 

Group offices in Australia, Singapore, China, the UK and Germany collaborated on the project planning, review and survey operations oversight services associated with the warranty approval for transporting the FPSO from Australia to Denmark. 

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About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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