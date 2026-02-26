Seadrill to manage P&A for TotalEnergies as Equinor expands Norwegian Sea operations

TotalEnergies has received authorization from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) for permanent plug and abandonment (P&A) operations on the Atla, Byggve and Skirne wells in the North Sea.

The Seadrill jackup West Elara will manage the campaign.

Atla, discovered in 119 m of water in 2010, is 20 km northeast of the Heimdal Field. It was developed via a single production well tied back via a subsea facility to Heimdal via the Skirne Field. Production started in 2012 and ceased in June 2023.

Skirne, including the Byggve deposit, is 20 km east of Heimdal. It underwent development via two subsea templates connected to Heimdal, producing between 2004 and 2023.

Havtil has also issued two consents to Equinor for exploration drilling.

One involves the use of the semisub COSL Innovator to drill the Linga prospect in 126 m water depth. The other authorization covers use of the semisub Transocean Encourage for exploration and production drilling at the Heidrun Field in the Norwegian Sea.