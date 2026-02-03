McDermott defining requirements for offshore Qatar decommissioning initiative

The company’s framework engineering contract includes studies for the removal of 27 offshore platforms.
Feb. 3, 2026
QatarEnergy LNG offshore operations

QatarEnergy LNG offshore operations are located about 80 km northeast of Qatar's mainland. A total of 208 wells supply about 18.5 Bscf/d of sour gas to 14 LNG trains and four sales gas trains onshore. The gas, along with the associated condensate, is transferred to shore via subsea pipelines.

QatarEnergy has awarded McDermott a decommissioning definition engineering contract for Qatar's first offshore decommissioning campaign.

McDermott will devise a technical and commercial framework and perform techno-economic studies concerning the safe and systematic retirement and removal of 27 offshore platforms.

The remit extends to all associated subsea infrastructure, including subsea cables and pipelines, at the Al-Karkara, Idd El Shargi and Maydan Mahzam fields.

Mike Sutherland, McDermott’s SVP Offshore Middle East, said the framework “will set new industry benchmarks and establish best-in-class standards for future decommissioning efforts in the region and beyond.”

To date, McDermott has installed most of Qatar's offshore facilities, added Neil Gunnion, Qatar country head and VP of Operations.

Definition engineering will be led from McDermott's office in Doha.

oil and gas operations offshore Egypt
The Middle East offshore sector is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by innovation, strategic reinvestment and evolving market demands.
Oct. 29, 2025
