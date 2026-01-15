Archer lands two P&A contracts with Equinor

Archer Ltd. has strengthened its global decommissioning footprint with two significant contract awards: a multi-year execution agreement with Equinor for 30 subsea wells in the North Sea and an integrated deepwater plug and abandonment (P&A) contract in the Gulf of Mexico.

North Sea: $140M P&A execution contract with Equinor

Archer has expanded its existing frame agreement with Equinor—initially focused on engineering and planning—to include full execution of P&A services for 30 subsea wells. The contract, valued at about $140 million, spans three years with options for two additional two-year extensions.

The scope includes integrated P&A services (i.e., wireline, fishing and remedial operations, mechanical isolation, cementing, fluids and mudlogging) as well as alliance partnerships.

Gulf of Mexico: Deepwater P&A on Titan platform

In the Gulf of Mexico, Archer secured an integrated deepwater P&A contract for three wells on the Titan spar platform in Mississippi Canyon, which is about 65 miles offshore Louisiana. The project will be delivered in partnership with SLB, leveraging combined capabilities in project management and well engineering, compact workover rig deployment, as well as coiled tubing, wireline and downhole P&A technologies.

Archer extends drilling, maintenance contract with Aker BP

In addition, Archer received formal notice late last month from Aker BP of the exercise of the three-year extension option under the long-term contract originally awarded in November 2020 for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ula and Valhall installations in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The exercised extension will begin upon expiry of the initial five-year term, ensuring continuity of operations and extending the contract through Dec. 31, 2028.

Under the extended contract, Archer will continue to deliver platform drilling operations, maintenance services and intervention support, including integrated engineering, rental equipment and well services where required.