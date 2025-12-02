NSTA lists operators behind schedule with P&A obligations

These are located throughout the UK sector, with the largest concentration in the central North Sea.

“The number of wells in this table demonstrates the size of the task facing [the] industry. The NSTA is well aware of the potential cost, and the logistical difficulties, but while many operators are delivering, too many are failing to meet obligations. Delays can impact on cost and cause reputational damage. It is our expectation that companies will take immediate action to improve compliance, placing contracts with the supply chain for the wells that are overdue or applying for consents where none exist.”

—Pauline Innes, NSTA director of Supply Chain and Decommissioning

The NSTA’s table includes 22 operators that operate a total of 780 wells; nine of the operators are said to have complied with consent deadlines.

An inactive well is classified as:

Being out of consent if the operator has not applied for but been granted consent; or

If the consent was granted but the operator failed to decommission the well within the designated timeframe.

In July, the NSTA published its latest Decommissioning Cost and Performance Update, which estimated that £44 billion ($58.9 billion) remains to be spent on decommissioning North Sea infrastructure at current prices. Well P&A accounts for half that total.

The report warned operators of the pressing need to tackle the backlog of wells, to prevent drilling contractors transferring idle rigs from the North Sea to other regions, with a knock-on impact on the UK’s supply chain.

In total, there are almost 1,000 inactive wells in the North Sea that will need to be fully decommissioned, though many of those are within consent.