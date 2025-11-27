All North Sea Kilmar wells plugged, Energean says in update

Energean says that it has completed well P&A activities at the decommissioned Kilmar gas and oilfield in the southern UK North Sea.

The company added that the Tors and Wenlock platforms are now hydrocarbon-safe and would be kept in “lighthouse mode” until next year’s planned removal campaign.

In the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the company added in its trading update, first gas should flow from the Katlan (Israel) and Irena (Croatia) fields in the first half of 2027. In Katlan’s case (a subsea tieback to the FPSO Energean Power), expenditure milestones have been achieved earlier than expected.

However, performance at the subsea-beach Cassiopea gasfield development in the Sicilian Channel offshore Italy has fallen below operator Eni’s initial expectations. Eni is now looking at ways of maximising recovery across the wider Ibleo Area.