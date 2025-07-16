Helix announces three-year P&A agreement with ExxonMobil

Helix Energy Solutions Group says that its Louisiana-based shallow-water abandonment group, Helix Alliance, has secured a three-year framework agreement with ExxonMobil for offshore plug and abandonment (P&A) services.

The scope of work includes a range of offshore support services including well intervention, diving, heavy lift and marine logistics services related to the retirement of end-of-life oil and gas infrastructure.

The companies say that the agreement strengthens Helix’s presence in the decommissioning space and underscores ExxonMobil’s commitment to responsibly manage its offshore legacy assets.

Helix acquired the Alliance group of companies in July 2022 to augment its decommissioning and life-of-field maintenance service capabilities through the addition of a fleet of Jones Act-compliant vessels, lift boats, heavy lift derrick barges, offshore supply vessels, diving vessels, and plug and abandonment systems.