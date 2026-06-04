Viridien names new CEO and director

Viridien has promoted COO Henning Berg to CEO, with former CEO Sophie Zurquiyah becoming chair.
Related To: 
June 4, 2026
Add Us On Google
ID 24906005 © Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime.com
New CEO named at Viridien
Courtesy Henning Berg LinkedIn
Henning Berg

Henning Berg

Viridien has appointed Henning Berg CEO and board director, the company reported following its June 3 general meeting. 

Berg joined the company as COO in March 2026 and brings about 27 years of global energy-sector leadership, including senior roles at SLB. 

Outgoing CEO Sophie Zurquiyah transitions to chair of the board, maintaining strategic oversight and continuity.

The leadership change follows shareholder approval of all resolutions at the meeting and reflects a planned succession as the company moves into its next growth phase.

Exclusive content:

ID 136013961 © Dedmityay | Dreamstime.com
offshore seismic vessel
AAPG’s Susan Nash says the industry is shifting from structural mapping to integrated earth modeling and dynamic simulations for better reservoir understanding.
May 5, 2026
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production