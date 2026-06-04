Viridien names new CEO and director

Viridien has appointed Henning Berg CEO and board director, the company reported following its June 3 general meeting.

Berg joined the company as COO in March 2026 and brings about 27 years of global energy-sector leadership, including senior roles at SLB.

Outgoing CEO Sophie Zurquiyah transitions to chair of the board, maintaining strategic oversight and continuity.

The leadership change follows shareholder approval of all resolutions at the meeting and reflects a planned succession as the company moves into its next growth phase.