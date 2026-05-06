OTC 2026: Bosch Rexroth recognized for its electric drive and subsea actuator systems

“It offers a gearless, high‑torque solution that delivers power directly on the driven shaft, which is crucial for heavy‑duty industrial applications,” Bioseh told Offshore in a pre-OTC interview.

According to Collins Bioseh , Hägglunds’ marine and offshore market segment manager, the Thunder motor was designed to address persistent reliability and maintenance challenges associated with traditional geared drive systems on offshore equipment such as winches and cranes.

The fully electric motor uses a permanent magnet synchronous design to deliver high torque at low speeds without the need for gearboxes or hydraulic components. Bioseh said this design approach was a key factor behind the technology’s recognition.

“Its permanent magnet synchronous motor design provides high torque at low speeds with dynamic characteristics that efficiently meet specific application challenges,” he said. “This allows the motor to maintain precise control while reducing wear points and maintenance demands.”

The second Spotlight award was given to the eSEA Push subsea electric actuator, which provides a permanent electric override solution for subsea valve actuation, particularly in brownfield fields where hydraulic infrastructure may be aging or constrained.

Bioseh said the system reflects growing operator interest in solutions that extend asset life while improving control and visibility.

“Operators are looking for space‑saving, reliable solutions that can be integrated into existing subsea architectures without major rework,” he said. “The eSEA Push actuator is designed to meet those needs while supporting a broader shift toward electrification subsea.”

The actuator is DNV‑certified and can be retrofitted into existing subsea control systems, enabling high‑force valve operation without relying solely on hydraulic intervention.

Bioseh noted that recognition through the Spotlight program reflects broader offshore priorities rather than individual products.

“These awards signal where the industry is heading—toward simpler, more efficient systems that improve uptime, control and long‑term operability in harsh offshore environments,” he concluded.

Hägglunds and Bosch Rexroth will present both technologies at booth 3437 during OTC this week in Houston.

Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026.