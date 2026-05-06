OTC 2026: Bosch Rexroth recognized for its electric drive and subsea actuator systems

Bosch Rexroth secured two OTC 2026 Spotlight on New Technology awards for electric drive and subsea actuation systems, which Collins Bioseh says signal a shift toward simpler, more efficient offshore architectures.
May 6, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Bosch Rexroth
2026 Spotlight on New Technology Award winners

Bosch Rexroth's eSEA Push subsea actuator and Bosch Rexroth Hägglunds' Hägglunds Thunder electric drive were both recognized with Spotlight on New Technology Awards this year.

This year OTC recognized the Hägglunds Thunder electric direct drive motor and the eSEA Push subsea electric actuator, both developed under Bosch Rexroth, with a Spotlight on New Technology Award. The technologies focus on electrification and reducing mechanical complexity in offshore and subsea systems.

Courtesy Hägglunds
Collins Bioseh

Collins Bioseh

According to Collins Bioseh, Hägglunds’ marine and offshore market segment manager, the Thunder motor was designed to address persistent reliability and maintenance challenges associated with traditional geared drive systems on offshore equipment such as winches and cranes.

“It offers a gearless, high‑torque solution that delivers power directly on the driven shaft, which is crucial for heavy‑duty industrial applications,” Bioseh told Offshore in a pre-OTC interview.

The fully electric motor uses a permanent magnet synchronous design to deliver high torque at low speeds without the need for gearboxes or hydraulic components. Bioseh said this design approach was a key factor behind the technology’s recognition.

“Its permanent magnet synchronous motor design provides high torque at low speeds with dynamic characteristics that efficiently meet specific application challenges,” he said. “This allows the motor to maintain precise control while reducing wear points and maintenance demands.”

The second Spotlight award was given to the eSEA Push subsea electric actuator, which provides a permanent electric override solution for subsea valve actuation, particularly in brownfield fields where hydraulic infrastructure may be aging or constrained.

Bioseh said the system reflects growing operator interest in solutions that extend asset life while improving control and visibility.

“Operators are looking for space‑saving, reliable solutions that can be integrated into existing subsea architectures without major rework,” he said. “The eSEA Push actuator is designed to meet those needs while supporting a broader shift toward electrification subsea.”

The actuator is DNV‑certified and can be retrofitted into existing subsea control systems, enabling high‑force valve operation without relying solely on hydraulic intervention.

Bioseh noted that recognition through the Spotlight program reflects broader offshore priorities rather than individual products.

“These awards signal where the industry is heading—toward simpler, more efficient systems that improve uptime, control and long‑term operability in harsh offshore environments,” he concluded.

Hägglunds and Bosch Rexroth will present both technologies at booth 3437 during OTC this week in Houston.

Offshore is an official media partner of OTC 2026. 
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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