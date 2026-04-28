OTC 2026: Bolting system prevents leaks, ensures joint integrity during offshore construction

HYTORC's TorcSync wireless bolting technology, awarded the 2026 OTC Spotlight on New Technology Small Business Award, enables synchronized operation of multiple torque tools, enhancing joint integrity and reducing errors in offshore construction.
April 28, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy HYTORC
TorcSync
Uneven bolt tightening can compromise joint integrity, and TorcSync addresses this by wirelessly synchronizing electric torque tools to achieve parallel joint closure under controlled parameters.

HYTORC’s TorcSync wireless bolting technology has been named a 2026 OTC Spotlight on New Technology Small Business Award winner.

TorcSync is a wireless synchronization system that allows multiple battery‑powered torque tools to operate simultaneously, enabling parallel joint closure during bolting operations. The approach is designed to improve joint integrity and reduce the risk of uneven tightening, a persistent challenge in offshore construction and assembly.

“TorcSync was designed from the ground up to embrace and deliver on Parallel joint closure,” Eric Junkers, president of HYTORC, told Offshore. “One of the main concerns when building offshore is prevention of leaks, which can occur if the fixture were to 'bird mouth' [a common contributor to leaks]."

Parallel, synchronized tightening helps address that risk.

The system uses one designated supervisor tool to wirelessly control and synchronize up to six operator tools, distributing parameters across all tools and reducing the need for manual programming. According to HYTORC, the centralized control model helps limit human error while providing real‑time visibility into tool performance and job progress.

“Having a supervisor have the final say as to when all the operators' tools begin has been definitely the most exciting/appealing part, along with the templates syncing before operation,” Junkers said. “It largely eliminates human error by putting the power in the hands of one operator over the hands of many.”

Unlike traditional simultaneous bolting systems that rely on hydraulic hoses or pneumatic lines, TorcSync operates fully wirelessly using Bluetooth‑enabled electric torque tools. The design improves portability and makes the system easier to deploy in constrained offshore environments, such as topsides modules or newbuild facilities, where hose management and external power sources can complicate work.

Junkers said the technology is particularly well suited to new offshore construction, where achieving consistent, first‑time joint integrity is critical.

With this award, HYTORC has now received seven OTC Spotlight on New Technology Small Business honors since 2019.

Offshore is an official media partner of the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which is taking place May 4-7 in Houston. HYTORC will be exhibiting at booth 2843.
This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
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Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

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