OTC 2026: Bolting system prevents leaks, ensures joint integrity during offshore construction

HYTORC’s TorcSync wireless bolting technology has been named a 2026 OTC Spotlight on New Technology Small Business Award winner.

TorcSync is a wireless synchronization system that allows multiple battery‑powered torque tools to operate simultaneously, enabling parallel joint closure during bolting operations. The approach is designed to improve joint integrity and reduce the risk of uneven tightening, a persistent challenge in offshore construction and assembly.

“TorcSync was designed from the ground up to embrace and deliver on Parallel joint closure,” Eric Junkers, president of HYTORC, told Offshore. “One of the main concerns when building offshore is prevention of leaks, which can occur if the fixture were to 'bird mouth' [a common contributor to leaks]."

Parallel, synchronized tightening helps address that risk.

The system uses one designated supervisor tool to wirelessly control and synchronize up to six operator tools, distributing parameters across all tools and reducing the need for manual programming. According to HYTORC, the centralized control model helps limit human error while providing real‑time visibility into tool performance and job progress.

“Having a supervisor have the final say as to when all the operators' tools begin has been definitely the most exciting/appealing part, along with the templates syncing before operation,” Junkers said. “It largely eliminates human error by putting the power in the hands of one operator over the hands of many.”

Unlike traditional simultaneous bolting systems that rely on hydraulic hoses or pneumatic lines, TorcSync operates fully wirelessly using Bluetooth‑enabled electric torque tools. The design improves portability and makes the system easier to deploy in constrained offshore environments, such as topsides modules or newbuild facilities, where hose management and external power sources can complicate work.

Junkers said the technology is particularly well suited to new offshore construction, where achieving consistent, first‑time joint integrity is critical.

With this award, HYTORC has now received seven OTC Spotlight on New Technology Small Business honors since 2019.

Offshore is an official media partner of the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which is taking place May 4-7 in Houston. HYTORC will be exhibiting at booth 2843.