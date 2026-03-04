Kongsberg Maritime, Seadrill, and Hanwha to develop remote DP technology

Seadrill, Kongsberg Maritime, and Hanwha Drilling have announced a strategic alliance to develop the next generation of remote Dynamic Positioning (DP) technology in offshore drilling.

The companies say that the initiative will develop the technical and regulatory foundations required for the safe adoption of remote DP, and establish a new industry standard.

Through this collaboration, the companies say they hope to create a global operating model for the future of DP operations for the industry.

By combining Kongsberg Maritime’s automation and communications technologies with the operational expertise of Seadrill and Hanwha Drilling, the partnership says that it aims to create centralized, repeatable processes that ultimately reduce cognitive load on rig crews, improve decision making, and deliver higher levels of safety, efficiency, and performance at sea.

Johnathan Dady, Director of Rig Innovation and Technology at Seadrill, said: “Implementing remote DP capabilities fundamentally changes how our crews manage dynamic positioning. It will enable our rig teams to focus on what they do best, maintaining a safe, high-performance operation delivering tangible results for our clients. This is the first step on the path to a shift in industry operations, and a change of this scale requires us all to work together to define what it will look like and how it can work for us all.”