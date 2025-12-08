Wood to manage upgrades for Equinor to North Sea Gullfaks A, Snorre control and metering systems

Wood has secured a new $27 million engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract with Equinor to deliver critical infrastructure upgrades for the Snorre Field in the Norwegian North Sea.
Dec. 8, 2025
Courtesy Øyvind Hagen/Equinor
Gullfaks A offshore platform

Gullfaks A offshore platform

Equinor has awarded Wood a $27 million EPCI contract to perform offshore infrastructure upgrades to support continued development of the Snorre Field in the Norwegian North Sea. 

The scope of work covers topside modifications and control system upgrades on the Gullfaks A platform, which will enable export and import of gas between the Snorre and Gullfaks fields via a new interconnecting subsea pipeline.

This work is part of Equinor’s SNEIG (Snorre Export and Import Gas) project, designed to improve efficiency of infrastructure and production flexibility across its North Sea facilities.

Wood will upgrade Snorre’s fiscal metering system to achieve more precise measurement and accountability for both imports and exports of gas, also integrating this with the existing production infrastructure.

The company completed the project’s FEED phase earlier this year.

Wood has provided maintenance, repair and modifications services on the Snorre A and Snorre B platforms since 2016. It will allocate more than 70 staff for the new project, based mainly in Sandefjord.

