UK offshore operators are piloting drilling, production technologies

Among the tools cited was an electro-hydraulic device that emits pulses to remove scale buildup in wellbores, restricting flow.

One operator had also trialed a new system, developed in northeast Scotland, that employs minute bubbles to improve separation of oil from produced water, leading to higher oil production.

Other UK offshore operators are considering technologies that can support longer-distance and more cost-effective subsea tiebacks. The NSTA noted plans for remotely operated gas compression systems and pumps installed on the seabed to boost flow, avoiding the need for a new platform.

Emerging well intervention technologies reported included an automated positioning system for lubricators during wireline operations. The hydraulic lifting mechanism eliminates the need for crews to work under cranes, with risk and cost-reduction benefits.

One operator is contemplating use of a laser to cut into reservoir rock to create a clearer, less restricted path through which hydrocarbons can flow. This technique has been piloted onshore in the Middle East.

Among flare gas recovery developments, the report mentioned the application of eductors, which is a nozzle designed to increase the pressure of captured waste gases, thus reducing flaring. Eductors are said to have lower capital costs compared with pumps and compressors, and no moving parts, which lowers the maintenance requirement.

During 2024, several licensees deployed a valve that is designed to open in less than a second to safeguard their offshore flare systems. Others have been using miniaturized, lightweight sensors to quickly measure methane emissions while deployed on unmanned aerial vehicles, such as drones.

Additionally, some operators are considering the use of wave energy to power remote subsea systems that have experienced umbilical failures.