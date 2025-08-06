INPEX awards three FEED contracts for Abadi gas development offshore Indonesia

So far INPEX has awarded three contract packages for the offshore facilities, each including studies related to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

For the FPSO package, two contractor consortia will work in parallel but separately under a dual FEED approach. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract that follows will be issued to the consortium that delivers a technically and commercially superior FEED solution, INPEX added.

The consortia for the FPSO FEED competition are PT Technip Engineering Indonesia (lead contractor), PT Technip Indonesia, and PT JGC Indonesia; and PT Saipem Indonesia (lead), PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia. Their duties cover reviewing and defining the specifications of the offshore production facilities, which will also produce up to 35,000 bbl/d of condensate.

PT Worley SEA Indonesia will manage the two other offshore FEED work scopes, performing the review and design of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, and the gas export pipeline from the FPSO to the LNG complex.