INPEX awards three FEED contracts for Abadi gas development offshore Indonesia

Front end engineering and design (FEED) has started for the INPEX Masela-operated Abadi LNG project offshore and onshore eastern Indonesia.
The Abadi gas-condensate field is in 400-800 m of water, 170-180 km southwest of the Tanimbar Islands.
The FEED work scope involves reviews and definitions of the facilities that will produce and process the wellstream from the field and the LNG plant onshore. INPEX and partners PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and PETRONAS Masela are targeting annual production volumes of 9.5 MM tons.
So far INPEX has awarded three contract packages for the offshore facilities, each including studies related to carbon capture and storage (CCS).
For the FPSO package, two contractor consortia will work in parallel but separately under a dual FEED approach. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract that follows will be issued to the consortium that delivers a technically and commercially superior FEED solution, INPEX added.
The consortia for the FPSO FEED competition are PT Technip Engineering Indonesia (lead contractor), PT Technip Indonesia, and PT JGC Indonesia; and PT Saipem Indonesia (lead), PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia. Their duties cover reviewing and defining the specifications of the offshore production facilities, which will also produce up to 35,000 bbl/d of condensate.
PT Worley SEA Indonesia will manage the two other offshore FEED work scopes, performing the review and design of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, and the gas export pipeline from the FPSO to the LNG complex.