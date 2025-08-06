INPEX awards three FEED contracts for Abadi gas development offshore Indonesia

Front end engineering and design (FEED) has started for the INPEX Masela-operated Abadi LNG project offshore and onshore eastern Indonesia.
Related To: 
Aug. 6, 2025
2 min read
Courtesy INPEX
Map of Abadi gas field offshore Indonesia
INPEX states on its website: "Taking advantage of the strategic location of this large-scale LNG project, which is one of few in the Asia Pacific region, we plan to widely market the LNG to buyers in Indonesia where demand is expected to grow, as well as to traditional LNG buyers in East Asia and emerging buyers in Southeast Asia, South Asia and elsewhere."

Front end engineering and design (FEED) has started for the INPEX Masela-operated Abadi LNG project offshore and onshore eastern Indonesia.

The Abadi gas-condensate field is in 400-800 m of water, 170-180 km southwest of the Tanimbar Islands.

The FEED work scope involves reviews and definitions of the facilities that will produce and process the wellstream from the field and the LNG plant onshore. INPEX and partners PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and PETRONAS Masela are targeting annual production volumes of 9.5 MM tons.

Courtesy INPEX
Development concept of the Abadi LNG project
An initial development plan was approved by the Indonesian government in 2019. However, INPEX decided to introduce CCS and submitted a revised development plan to the Indonesian government in April 2023, which was approved in December 2023.

So far INPEX has awarded three contract packages for the offshore facilities, each including studies related to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

For the FPSO package, two contractor consortia will work in parallel but separately under a dual FEED approach. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract that follows will be issued to the consortium that delivers a technically and commercially superior FEED solution, INPEX added.

The consortia for the FPSO FEED competition are PT Technip Engineering Indonesia (lead contractor), PT Technip Indonesia, and PT JGC Indonesia; and PT Saipem Indonesia (lead), PT Tripatra Engineers & Constructors, PT Tripatra Engineering, and PT McDermott Indonesia. Their duties cover reviewing and defining the specifications of the offshore production facilities, which will also produce up to 35,000 bbl/d of condensate.

PT Worley SEA Indonesia will manage the two other offshore FEED work scopes, performing the review and design of the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines, and the gas export pipeline from the FPSO to the LNG complex.

Courtesy INPEX
Project concept diagram of Abadi LNG project in Masela Block offshore Indonesia

Exclusive content:

ID 182563684 © Natallia Pershaj | Dreamstime.com
LNG tanker and FLNG terminal in port.
Wood Mackenzie analysts told Offshore there is potential for new exploration activities offshore Indonesia and that year-round shortages of gas in Australia will become increasingly...
July 10, 2025
Sign up for Offshore eNewsletters

Related

Importance of FSRUs for a dynamic LNG market
Hydrogen presents opportunities but also poses challenges