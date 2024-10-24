Wood managing Singapore FSRU FEED study

Singapore LNG Corp. has awarded Wood a FEED contract for Singapore’s second planned LNG terminal.

This will feature permanent deployment of a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), a first for Singapore, to be located at the Jurong Port.

The terminal will provide facilities for transferring regasified LNG from the ship to the onshore gas transmission network.

Wood will review the FSRU design and oversee its integration into the onshore connecting infrastructure.

The company’s staff in Singapore will support the program, with assistance from specialists in Ireland and Scotland for the marine infrastructure design and other in Spain for the FSRU design.