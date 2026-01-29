Murphy drills two US Gulf discoveries, takes operating position in deepwater Morocco block

Last year, the company also acquired the Pioneer FPSO from BW Offshore. This should help extend the economic life of the Cascade & Chinook Field and strengthen returns from the Chinook #8 development well, due to go onstream later this year, the company said.

In December, Murphy was declared the apparent high bidder for leases on 14 blocks under the federal offshore lease sale in the US Gulf.

New deal marks Murphy’s entry into Morocco’s frontier offshore sector

The company has signed a petroleum agreement giving it a 75% operated position in Morocco’s Gharb Deep Offshore deepwater block, which spans an area of more than 4 million acres. State-owned ONHYM holds the remaining 25%.

There is no firm well commitment in the initial three-year exploration phase.

“We are excited about our entry into Morocco, which offers exposure to exploration in a frontier basin with attractive entry costs and competitive terms," President and CEO Eric Hambly said. “This entry is consistent with our strategy of developing a diverse exploration portfolio that balances risk, material upside and value.”

Non-commercial hydrocarbons found o ffshore Côte d’Ivoire

Following the company’s recent unsuccessful well on the deepwater Civette prospect offshore Côte d'Ivoire, the rig will next test the Caracal and Bubale structures, with each well targeting an independent play.