Activity stepping up at Energean field development projects in eastern Mediterranean

Drilling, offshore installation work planned at Katlan, Irena locations.
Related To: 
Jan. 27, 2026
Courtesy Energean
Activity stepping up at Energean field development projects in eastern Mediterranean

Energean says that it could spud a high-impact exploration well on Block 2 offshore Greece in late 2026. 

Energean has issued updates on its various development and exploration programs in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Highlights this year will include development drilling and offshore infrastructure installation for the Katlan and Irena gas projects offshore Israel and Croatia, both expected to start up in the first half of 2027.

Late in 2026, the company could spud a high-impact exploration well on Block 2 offshore Greece, in which ExxonMobil recently agreed to acquire a 60% interest.

Energean also plans to mature other high-potential exploration targets in Israel and Egypt and to assess new M&A opportunities, notably in West Africa.

At the Cassiopea field offshore southern Italy, operated by Eni, asset performance has been below expectations, Energean added, leading to a downgrading of remaining reserves.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Mermaid Subsea Services completes rapid recovery of a CAN-ductor system in the North Sea
Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production