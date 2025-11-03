ADIPEC 2025: THREE60 Energy acquires Abu Dhabi-based Total Vision

THREE60 Energy has acquired Total Vision, a multidisciplinary engineering and project management services provider in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company says the acquisition positions it to better serve clients across the Middle East for traditional oil and gas, CCS and renewable energy projects.

This news follows the recent opening of its new UAE headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Through the acquisition, THREE60 says it gains a fully integrated engineering and project management delivery organization from Total Vision, securing various ongoing and future projects.

Asend Capital acted as the exclusive M&A adviser on this transaction.

“The Middle East is pivotal to our long-term strategy—a region defined by major investment, industrial diversification and a clear commitment to wider energy solutions." —Walter Thain, CEO, THREE60 Energy “Becoming part of a global organization with complementary expertise allows us to expand our capabilities, take on larger and more complex projects, and create greater opportunities for our people and clients across the region.” —Chetan Pathania, founder and managing director, Total Vision

THREE60 also reported that it has delivered a 36% year-on-year increase in revenue and achieved a number of major contract wins, creating a combined £200 million business with about 1,100 employees worldwide and expanded capabilities across subsurface, wells, subsea, engineering, operations and product solutions.

In late September, one of those contracts included bp awarding the THREE60 Energy/AF Offshore Decom joint venture decommissioning work for the Andrew platform in the central North Sea as well as all associated wells and subsea structures.

THREE60 Energy is exhibiting at booth 8555 in Hall 8 at the ADIPEC Exhbition and Conference in Abu Dhabi this week.

Laurent Alessio, THREE60 Energy's managing director of subsurface, presented the

“Accelerating Reservoir Evaluation in the North Sea: A Hybrid Physics-Guided, Data-Driven Workflow for Remaining Oil Mapping” session.



*Offshore is a media partner of ADIPEC 2025.