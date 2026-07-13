Offshore vessel operators expand fleets with new wind, support and heavy-lift vessels

Offshore vessel owners and operators continue to invest in fleet expansion across the offshore wind, subsea, survey and maritime infrastructure sectors.

Recent developments include:

The delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for North Sea wind projects;

The naming of the first in a series of heavy transport vessels designed to move and install increasingly larger offshore and industrial modules;

The entry into service of a hybrid survey and ROV support vessel for subsea operations in Europe;

The start of construction on a next-generation fiber-optic cable-laying vessel; and

The near completion of two offshore support vessels for operations at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Port.

New CSOV enters offshore wind service

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of Windea Clarke, the fourth of a series of newbuild CSOVs.

The vessel, which recently underwent a naming ceremony at the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway, will shortly start its first seasonal charter on an offshore wind project in the UK North Sea.

Like its sister vessels, it features Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design, said to provide good manoeuvrability, reduced motion and improved fuel efficiency. It also has hybrid battery propulsion and is prepared for future methanol use.

Windea Clarke’s DNV SILENT-E class notation confirms that the vessel complies with defined limits for underwater radiated noise emissions to protect marine life, through noise-reducing measures such as an optimized propeller design, vibration control and a `noise-aware’ vessel layout.

Heavy transport vessel series reaches milestone