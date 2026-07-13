Offshore vessel operators expand fleets with new wind, support and heavy-lift vessels

Offshore vessel owners and operators continue to invest in fleet expansion across the offshore wind, subsea, survey and maritime infrastructure sectors.
Recent developments include:
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The delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for North Sea wind projects;
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The naming of the first in a series of heavy transport vessels designed to move and install increasingly larger offshore and industrial modules;
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The entry into service of a hybrid survey and ROV support vessel for subsea operations in Europe;
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The start of construction on a next-generation fiber-optic cable-laying vessel; and
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The near completion of two offshore support vessels for operations at Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura Port.
New CSOV enters offshore wind service
Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BSO) has taken delivery of Windea Clarke, the fourth of a series of newbuild CSOVs.
The vessel, which recently underwent a naming ceremony at the Ulstein Verft shipyard in Norway, will shortly start its first seasonal charter on an offshore wind project in the UK North Sea.
Like its sister vessels, it features Ulstein’s TWIN X-STERN design, said to provide good manoeuvrability, reduced motion and improved fuel efficiency. It also has hybrid battery propulsion and is prepared for future methanol use.
Windea Clarke’s DNV SILENT-E class notation confirms that the vessel complies with defined limits for underwater radiated noise emissions to protect marine life, through noise-reducing measures such as an optimized propeller design, vibration control and a `noise-aware’ vessel layout.
Heavy transport vessel series reaches milestone
CY Shipping and BigLift Shipping have officially named the first of four new BC-Class heavy transport vessels,CY Frontier. All are designed to transport and install larger offshore, energy and industrial modules, with a ballast system capable of handling 12,000 cu m3 per hour and advanced tidal compensation capabilities.
The second vessel in the series, BigLift Pioneer, is due to be delivered later this year.
The B-Class ships are each 180 m long with a beam of 43 m and a deadweight capacity of 25,000 mt. Their fully unobstructed cargo decks, measuring 43 x 140 m, offer a total cargo area of 6,020 sq m.
Cargo can be loaded and discharged over both the stern and the side, using RoRo and skidding techniques.
Hybrid survey vessel enters service in Europe
Mainport Shipping has marked the christening and entry into service of Geo Master, a hybrid survey and ROV support vessel built by Neptune Marine in the Netherlands. The vessel will operate under a long-term charter with N-Sea, supporting offshore survey, subsea inspection and infrastructure projects across Europe and the UK.
Based on the design of its predecessor, Geo Ranger, the new vessel features DP2 capability, hybrid propulsion designed to improve fuel efficiency and compatibility with biofuel blends. The 41.2-m vessel is equipped for survey and subsea operations and can accommodate up to 21 personnel.
Cable-lay vessel construction begins for OMS Group
Construction of the first of two advanced fiber-optic cable-laying vessels for Malaysia-based OMS Group has officially begun with a steel-cutting ceremony for CS Resilience on July 7. The vessel's hull will be built by CRIST in Poland before completion, outfitting and commissioning at Ulstein Verft in Norway.
Based on the ULSTEIN SX252 design, the vessel will measure 130 m long and 22 m wide, and it will be capable of carrying up to 6,500 metric tons of subsea cable for fiber-optic cable installation and maintenance projects. The vessel is one of two next-generation cable layers ordered by OMS Group to support growing global demand for digital infrastructure.
The vessels will feature integrated power, automation and energy-management systems from Ulstein Power & Control, including ULSTEIN POWER Variable Speed Generator technology and battery systems designed to improve energy efficiency while reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
Delivery is scheduled for 2028.
Support vessel fleet expansion for Middle East operations
Bahri Logistics has contracted Grandweld Shipyard to construct two offshore service vessels to support activities at Ras Tanura Port.
The vessels, nearing completion in Dubai Maritime City, are designed for multiple offshore support functions including managing crew changes, emergency response, maintenance assistance and technical support for other vessels and offshore facilities.
Both should be delivered next month.