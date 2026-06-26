Wintermar expands offshore vessel fleet through FOS acquisition

The deal includes 10 new aluminum crew transfer ships destined for Brunei.
Related To: 
June 26, 2026
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Courtesy Wintermar's Newsletter #116
Transportation of Offshore Personnel

WINS has acquired control through taking full 
ownership of Fast Offshore Supply, expanding into the building and operation of fast aluminium CTVs with five units of new CTVs to be delivered in 2027 and a shipbuilding contract of five additional units for 2028 delivery.

PT Wintermar Offshore Marine (WINS) has acquired full ownership of Fast Offshore Supply (FOS) and its fast aluminium crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The deal includes five new CTVs to be delivered to an oil major in Brunei in 2027 and a shipbuilding contract for five more to the same customer, scheduled for delivery in 2028.

In addition, WINS has gained full control of FOS’ subsidiary PT Fast Offshore Indonesia (FOI).

FOS has been supplying offshore vessels to Brunei for 10 years. The first batch of five new next generation aluminum CTVs will be chartered for an initial five-year period, with options to extend.

The vessels are designed for availability and operability throughout the year, with a motion-compensated gangway for personnel transfer to offshore platforms, DP systems and triple bow thrusters.

Four 9,000-BHP CAT engines will provide power, and four Hamilton HT810 waterjets the propulsion.

FOS has designed and built aluminum vessels at its shipyard in Singapore since 2008. It currently owns seven Fast multi-purpose aluminum vessels.

The transaction will lower the average age of Wintermar’s fleet to 14 years.

Why this matters:

  • Fleet modernization and capability upgrade: The acquisition lowers Wintermar’s average fleet age and adds next-generation CTVs, strengthening its position in high-spec offshore support, particularly for personnel transfer.

  • Secured long-term demand: The Brunei contracts (initial five-year charters with extension options plus additional vessel orders) provide visible, multi-year revenue and signal sustained offshore activity in the region.

  • Strategic diversification into CTV segment: Full control of FOS and its aluminum vessel expertise expands Wintermar’s footprint in a specialized, typically wind- and platform-support-driven vessel class, with crossover applications in offshore oil and gas.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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