Wintermar expands offshore vessel fleet through FOS acquisition

PT Wintermar Offshore Marine (WINS) has acquired full ownership of Fast Offshore Supply (FOS) and its fast aluminium crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The deal includes five new CTVs to be delivered to an oil major in Brunei in 2027 and a shipbuilding contract for five more to the same customer, scheduled for delivery in 2028.

In addition, WINS has gained full control of FOS’ subsidiary PT Fast Offshore Indonesia (FOI).

FOS has been supplying offshore vessels to Brunei for 10 years. The first batch of five new next generation aluminum CTVs will be chartered for an initial five-year period, with options to extend.

The vessels are designed for availability and operability throughout the year, with a motion-compensated gangway for personnel transfer to offshore platforms, DP systems and triple bow thrusters.

Four 9,000-BHP CAT engines will provide power, and four Hamilton HT810 waterjets the propulsion.

FOS has designed and built aluminum vessels at its shipyard in Singapore since 2008. It currently owns seven Fast multi-purpose aluminum vessels.

The transaction will lower the average age of Wintermar’s fleet to 14 years.