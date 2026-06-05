SBM Offshore farming down ownership position in Trion floater

NYK would take a 45% interest in the FSO vessel, which SBM is due to operate for Woodside over a 20-year period.
Related To: 
June 5, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy Woodside Energy
Trion FPU offshore Mexico

In Qidong, China, the first steel cut for Trion’s floating storage offloading (FSO) vessel disconnectable turret mooring system, engineered by SBM Offshore, took place in September 2025 at the COSCO shipyard.


 

A conceptualization image for the Trion FPU offshore Mexico is pictured.

SBM Offshore plans to sell a 45% stake in special purpose companies associated with the lease and operation of the FSO Chalchi to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Pending approvals, SBM would retain a majority 55% ownership interest in the vessel, which is under construction for the deepwater Trion oil project offshore Mexico.

Chalchi, featuring a Suezmax-type hull, will be moored in 2,500 m of water 180 km offshore, with storage capacity for 950,000 bbl of crude oil.

SBM has also designed the disconnectable turret mooring system. The FSO will be moored in water depth of about 2,500 m and will be able to store about 950,000 bbl of crude oil.

It will work for Trion operator Woodside (60%) and partner Pemex (40%) under a 20-year lease and operate contract.

The Trion project is targeting first oil in 2028. 

Exclusive content:

ID 112145659 © Harris Hamdan | Dreamstime.com
A helicopter transports crew to an oil and gas floating production and storage spar in the Gulf of Mexico.
Featuring expert interviews and market analysis, the report explores the evolving landscape of the Gulf of Mexico, emphasizing safety, technology adoption and strategic project...
April 30, 2026
Courtesy MapSearch/Offshore
2026 US gulf Coast Oil & Gas Infrastructure Map
This detailed map highlights active, under construction and proposed energy infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, including pipelines, offshore platforms, LNG terminals and CCS...
April 21, 2026

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production