SBM Offshore farming down ownership position in Trion floater

SBM Offshore plans to sell a 45% stake in special purpose companies associated with the lease and operation of the FSO Chalchi to Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

Pending approvals, SBM would retain a majority 55% ownership interest in the vessel, which is under construction for the deepwater Trion oil project offshore Mexico.

Chalchi, featuring a Suezmax-type hull, will be moored in 2,500 m of water 180 km offshore, with storage capacity for 950,000 bbl of crude oil.

SBM has also designed the disconnectable turret mooring system. The FSO will be moored in water depth of about 2,500 m and will be able to store about 950,000 bbl of crude oil.

It will work for Trion operator Woodside (60%) and partner Pemex (40%) under a 20-year lease and operate contract.

The Trion project is targeting first oil in 2028.