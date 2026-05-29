Syncro pipeline survey ROV integrated to uncrewed vessel

HydroSurv and BeyonC will collaborate on an REAV-60 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) that can deploy BeyonC’s Syncro pipeline survey ROV.

BeyonC has designed Syncro to conduct repeatable and safe survey operations in shallow-water environments. The partners’ jointly developed Launch & Recovery System (LARS) will be integrated into the uncrewed vessel.

HydroSurv’s tether management winch and system architecture is said to allow coordinated positioning between the USV and the ROV.

This year’s updates to the REAV-60 should support station-keeping, automated ROV following and real-time connectivity between Syncro and the remote operating team, the aims being to ensure controlled, repeatable and high-resolution pipeline and subsea cable surveys.

Through dispensing with conventional crewed support vessels for shallow-water applications, Syncro is said to offer potential for reduced vessel day rates and to make repeat survey of infrastructure commercially viable at scale.

Subsea cable networks and pipeline infrastructure continue to expand, with operators under increasing pressure to document asset integrity, reduce operational risk, and restrict emissions from their offshore operations.