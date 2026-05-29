Syncro pipeline survey ROV integrated to uncrewed vessel

Benefits said to include more economic repeat surveys of shallow-water infrastructure.
May 29, 2026
Add Us On Google
Courtesy HydroSurv
Syncro pipeline survey ROV integrated to uncrewed vessel

HydroSurv and BeyonC will collaborate on an REAV-60 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) that can deploy BeyonC’s Syncro pipeline survey ROV.

BeyonC has designed Syncro to conduct repeatable and safe survey operations in shallow-water environments. The partners’ jointly developed Launch & Recovery System (LARS) will be integrated into the uncrewed vessel.

HydroSurv’s tether management winch and system architecture is said to allow coordinated positioning between the USV and the ROV.

This year’s updates to the REAV-60 should support station-keeping, automated ROV following and real-time connectivity between Syncro and the remote operating team, the aims being to ensure controlled, repeatable and high-resolution pipeline and subsea cable surveys.

Through dispensing with conventional crewed support vessels for shallow-water applications, Syncro is said to offer potential for reduced vessel day rates and to make repeat survey of infrastructure commercially viable at scale.

Subsea cable networks and pipeline infrastructure continue to expand, with operators under increasing pressure to document asset integrity, reduce operational risk, and restrict emissions from their offshore operations.

 

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
Email

Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Offshore leasing uncertainty drives higher energy costs for US consumers, CEA says
Case study: Delivering a 3 million‑lb landing string for 20k ultradeepwater operations