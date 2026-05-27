Three fatalities after FSO lifeboat incident offshore Malaysia

Three people have died following an incident on Saturday, May 23, at the Sepat Field offshore Terengganu, Malyasia, operator Petronas confirmed May 25.

The incident arose during lifeboat maintenance work at the FSO Sepat. A total of four contractor personnel were involved, three of whom were pronounced dead upon arrival at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Kuala Terengganu.

The other individual, also injured, was evacuated for medical treatment and as of yesterday was under observation.

Reuters quoted a report by Malaysia's state news agency Bernama that the four personnel had boarded a lifeboat to lower themselves into the sea for ⁠maintenance duties. But the rope or hook linked to the lifeboat appears to ⁠have detached, causing them to fall into the sea.

Petronas said investigations into the cause of the incident are underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities.