Three fatalities after FSO lifeboat incident offshore Malaysia

On May 23, four contractor personnel were involved in a lifeboat maintenance operation at the Sepat Field.
May 27, 2026
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Image Copyright © Viktor / Maritime Optima
FSO SEPAT

FSO Sepat is 229 m long and 32 m wide. The vessel was formerly known as Sagamore until January 2011.

Three people have died following an incident on Saturday, May 23, at the Sepat Field offshore Terengganu, Malyasia, operator Petronas confirmed May 25

The incident arose during lifeboat maintenance work at the FSO Sepat. A total of four contractor personnel were involved, three of whom were pronounced dead upon arrival at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah, Kuala Terengganu.

The other individual, also injured, was evacuated for medical treatment and as of yesterday was under observation.

Reuters quoted a report by Malaysia's state news agency Bernama that the four personnel had boarded a lifeboat to lower themselves into the sea for maintenance duties. But the rope or hook linked to the lifeboat appears to have detached, causing them to fall into the sea.

Petronas said investigations into the cause of the incident are underway, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Courtesy The Malaysian Reserve; https://themalaysianreserve.com/2026/05/26/impact-injuries-drowning-among-causes-of-death-in-sepat-fso-tragedy/
deceased workers of Sepat FSO incident

Severe injuries caused by strong impact and drowning have been identified among the causes of death of three workers who perished after the lifeboat they were in plunged into the sea at the Sepat floating storage and offloading (FSO) facility, according to a report by The Malaysian Reserve.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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