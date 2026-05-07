ROV operations advancing through remote execution and newbuild investment

DeepOcean team remotely manages ROV subsea intervention at Idun Field

DeepOcean has conducted its first subsea intervention program remotely managed from an onshore base.

The operation, at Aker BP’s Idun Nord Field in the Norwegian Sea, involved deployment of a work-class ROV supervised from DeepOcean’s remote operating center (ROC) in Haugesund.

A second ROV was operated from a vessel in the field.

Tasks included subsea crane operations and close-proximity vessel positioning. Normally, a shift supervisor and an engineer would need to be onboard the vessel for a 14-day offshore trip.

In this case, however, the work was completed during a 12-hour shift.

“By moving key operational roles onshore, we can reduce offshore personnel requirements, with its inherent cost savings and emissions reductions, while maintaining safe and efficient execution," said Olaf A. Hansen, EVP for DeepOcean’s Northern Europe region. “It also allows us to utilize specialist competence more flexibly across campaigns.”

DeepOcean’s first remote subsea campaign took place in 2018. Last year, the company conducted subsea dredging operations remotely, demonstrating the potential for performing more complex intervention tasks without the need for personnel offshore.

The Idun remote subsea operation used Remota’s digital solutions and communication systems to assist real-time offshore execution.