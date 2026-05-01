North Star, Norwind expand offshore wind service fleets

The offshore wind sector is seeing major vessel transactions and fleet expansions.

Edda Wind has sold 10 of its service operation vessels (SOVs) under two separate transactions.

North Star in Aberdeen has acquired four of the vessels, expanding its offshore fleet in Europe to 14.

The Goelo Enabler, Boreas Enabler, Nordri Enabler and Sudri Enabler are all currently at work on offshore contracts. The 160 offshore personnel involved will work with North Star’s own operation teams.

Norwind Offshore has doubled its fleet by taking six commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) from Edda Wind, with support from Navigare Capital Partners.

All six have either been delivered from the shipyard within the past year or are close to delivery.

They are based on the Vard 4 25 and SALT 0217 designs, suited for global offshore wind deployments. The existing crews are also part of the handover deal.

In March Vard delivered the Norwind Maestro CSOV, built in Romania. It has since started a 10‑year contract at the Global Tech I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.