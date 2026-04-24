Shearwater Geo selling SW Baret, will be converted to a source vessel

The company said it planned to focus on current programs to optimize the remainder of its remaining fleet.
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April 24, 2026
Photo by Reidar E. Jensen; courtesy of marinetraffic.com
SW Baret / ex-Polarcus Adira vessel

The vessel is being sold to an undisclosed party for conversion to a dedicated source vessel.

Shearwater Geoservices has found a buyer for the 2012-built streamer vessel SW Baret (ex-Polarcus Adira), which has been in lay-up since 2012.

Following completion of the sale to the undisclosed party, expected by mid-year, SW Baret will undergo modifications to support its future intended role as a source vessel, including removal of streamer winches and associated streamer-related equipment.

The deal includes the divestment of certain source equipment.

“The divestment supports Shearwater’s ongoing work to optimize the fleet and to allocate capital in line with our strategic and financial priorities," Andreas Hveding Aubert, CFO of Shearwater, said. “Net proceeds from the transaction will be applied in accordance with the applicable mechanisms outlined in Shearwater’s bank and bond agreements.”

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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