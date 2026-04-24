Shearwater Geo selling SW Baret, will be converted to a source vessel

Shearwater Geoservices has found a buyer for the 2012-built streamer vessel SW Baret (ex-Polarcus Adira), which has been in lay-up since 2012.

Following completion of the sale to the undisclosed party, expected by mid-year, SW Baret will undergo modifications to support its future intended role as a source vessel, including removal of streamer winches and associated streamer-related equipment.

The deal includes the divestment of certain source equipment.