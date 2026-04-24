Shearwater Geo selling SW Baret, will be converted to a source vessel

Shearwater Geoservices has found a buyer for the 2012-built streamer vessel SW Baret (ex-Polarcus Adira), which has been in lay-up since 2012.
Following completion of the sale to the undisclosed party, expected by mid-year, SW Baret will undergo modifications to support its future intended role as a source vessel, including removal of streamer winches and associated streamer-related equipment.
The deal includes the divestment of certain source equipment.
“The divestment supports Shearwater’s ongoing work to optimize the fleet and to allocate capital in line with our strategic and financial priorities," Andreas Hveding Aubert, CFO of Shearwater, said. “Net proceeds from the transaction will be applied in accordance with the applicable mechanisms outlined in Shearwater’s bank and bond agreements.”