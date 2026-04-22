Cyan Sentinel multi-role vessels to support Ithaca, Spirit Energy’s North Sea operations

Two North Sea operators have awarded Cyan Sentinel multi-role vessel (MRV) contracts worth a combined value of £36.5 million (US$49.06 million).

The Cygnus Sentinel will continue to operate at the Cygnus Field in the UK southern North Sea for a further 3.5 years, providing MRV and emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) services for Ithaca Energy.

The vessel has fulfilled this role at Cygnus, originally developed by Centrica, since the field came onstream in 2016.

Sister ship Forties Sentinel will support Spirit Energy Netherlands over the next 4.5 years, with services including emergency response and rescue.

Last year Cyan subsidiary Sentinel Marine commissioned Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding Co. in China to build a new 65-m multi-role energy support vessel, which will swell Cyan’s fleet to 15. First steel cut took place earlier this month. It is due for delivery in second-quarter 2027.

The 1,600-mt dwt, DP ship, designed as a Group B (A option) UK ERRV, will carry a fast rescue craft (and hybrid daughter craft) and should also comply with Dutch and Danish ERRV regulations.

In addition to its emergency response capability, features will include an under-deck supplies warehouse and battery hybrid propulsion, making it suitable for support of offshore wind and carbon capture projects, Cyan said.