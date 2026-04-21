Prosafe close to confirming new contract for North Sea accommodation/support vessel

Ithaca should shortly sign off on a provisional agreement for the semisub Safe Caledonia.
Related To: 
April 21, 2026
Courtesy Prosafe
Safe Caledonia

The Safe Caledonia has operated in the UKCS continuously for more than 10 years and has also previously secured contracts in Mexico, Nigeria and Australia. 

Prosafe expects Ithaca Energy to confirm a contract for mid-year for the semisubmersible accommodation vessel Safe Caledonia to work in the UK North Sea.

Currently the vessel is in lay-up at Scapa Flow, Orkney. Prosafe has a Letter of Intent from Ithaca for the six-month firm assignment, with three months of options.

In a fleet update, the company also reported that Safe Zephyrus has resumed operations offshore Brazil, and Safe Notos should follow suit shortly. Both recently underwent upgrade and maintenance work.

In addition, Safe Boreas started a 15-month firm contract with gangway operations earlier this month.

About the Author

Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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