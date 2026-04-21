Prosafe close to confirming new contract for North Sea accommodation/support vessel

Prosafe expects Ithaca Energy to confirm a contract for mid-year for the semisubmersible accommodation vessel Safe Caledonia to work in the UK North Sea.

Currently the vessel is in lay-up at Scapa Flow, Orkney. Prosafe has a Letter of Intent from Ithaca for the six-month firm assignment, with three months of options.

In a fleet update, the company also reported that Safe Zephyrus has resumed operations offshore Brazil, and Safe Notos should follow suit shortly. Both recently underwent upgrade and maintenance work.

In addition, Safe Boreas started a 15-month firm contract with gangway operations earlier this month.