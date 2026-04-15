Boskalis achieves first remote ROV deployment at Aberdeen center

Boskalis’ new Remote Operations Center in Aberdeen has performed its first ROV development.

It follows an 18-month development program and a £40-million (US$54.2 million) investment in both ROVs and the facility, which allows subsea tasks to be supported/controlled from shore.

The center also serves as a hub for fleet operations, proving additional services on-demand to support offshore crews.

During the completed test phase, ROVs were put thought a week of trials from Boskalis’ construction support vessel BOKA Northern Ocean in the North Sea to validate remote operations for various anticipated scenarios.

The company plans to add further remote survey and inspection services at the new center.