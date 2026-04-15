Boskalis achieves first remote ROV deployment at Aberdeen center

The operation at the company’s new base followed trials of ROVs in the North Sea, deployed from the Boka Northern Ocean vessel.
April 15, 2026
Courtesy Boskalis
boskalis ROV deployment

Boskalis says the remote operations center enables it to perform critical subsea tasks that are supported and controlled from onshore. 

Boskalis’ new Remote Operations Center in Aberdeen has performed its first ROV development.

It follows an 18-month development program and a £40-million (US$54.2 million) investment in both ROVs and the facility, which allows subsea tasks to be supported/controlled from shore.

The center also serves as a hub for fleet operations, proving additional services on-demand to support offshore crews.

During the completed test phase, ROVs were put thought a week of trials from Boskalis’ construction support vessel BOKA Northern Ocean in the North Sea to validate remote operations for various anticipated scenarios.

The company plans to add further remote survey and inspection services at the new center.

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Jeremy Beckman
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Jeremy Beckman

Editor, Europe

Jeremy Beckman has been Editor Europe, Offshore since 1992. Prior to joining Offshore he was a freelance journalist for eight years, working for a variety of electronics, computing and scientific journals in the UK. He regularly writes news columns on trends and events both in the NW Europe offshore region and globally. He also writes features on developments and technology in exploration and production.

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