ExxonMobil commissions MISC for Papua LNG FSO

The Malaysian engineering conglomerate will construct and then operate the vessel at the Kumul Marine Terminal under a long-term charter arrangement.
Related To: 
Feb. 24, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy MISC Group LinkedIn
MISC to deliver Papua New Guinea's first FSO

Papua New Guinea’s first FSO unit will be converted at the Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering yard.

ExxonMobil PNG has awarded MISC Group a long-term bareboat charter and operations and maintenance contracts for a new floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit for the PNG LNG Project in Papua New Guinea.

The arrangement involves a firm 15-year charter with extension options of up to an additional 15 years.

The FSO, designed for a 30year operational lifespan and a minimum storage capacity of 800,000 bbl, is due to start operations at the Kumul Marine Terminal as part of the Kutubu Pipeline System during the first half of 2028.

It will be Papua New Guinea’s first offshore floating facility, with specifications that include capabilities to handle condensate for prospective future projects.

The vessel will support storage and offloading of liquid hydrocarbons at the terminal, including crude oil and condensate produced from various fields in Papua New Guinea, with the associated gas directed to the PNG LNG Project.

This is an LNG facility with a production capacity of more than 8.3 MMmt/year, which ExxonMobil PNG operates in partnership with Santos, ENEOS Xplora, Kumul Petroleum Holdings and Mineral Resources Development Co.

MISC will allocate the construction of the FSO to its Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings division.

Exclusive content:

Courtesy Allison Smith / Shell
Shell's Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico
Project delays in 2024 and 2025 have tempered optimism but also provided breathing room for the supply chain, easing capacity constraints and moderating cost inflation. Survey...
Feb. 6, 2026
Adobe Stock #1279431374 / AI-generated FPSO image
AI-generated FPSO image
Floating production storage and offloading units (FPSOs) are pivotal in offshore oil extraction, especially in remote and deepwater environments, leveraging digital twins, modular...
Dec. 10, 2025
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Subsea raw water injection at Buzios tackling topside constraints and driving recovery offshore Brazil
Opinion: Oil and gas/vessel marine casualty regulatory enforcement is changing