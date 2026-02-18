MISC advances CCS shipping, strengthens FPSO portfolio

From winning a LCO 2 carrier charter with Northern Lights to extending the Ruby II FPSO’s operational life in Vietnam, MISC continues to expand its role across both energy transition infrastructure and traditional offshore production.

MISC secures newbuild LCO 2 carrier charter

The Northern Lights joint venture has awarded the MISC Berhad and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (K Line) partnership a long-term time charter for a liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carrier.

A follow-up charter party arrangement should follow in April for a second newbuild LCO 2 carrier.

The purpose-built vessel for the initial charter is a 12,000 cu. m LCO 2 carrier, designed to support cross-border transportation of LCO 2 from industrial capture sites in Europe to the permanent offshore storage location in the Norwegian North Sea.

It will complement Northern Lights’ existing fleet and assist the project’s planned capacity expansion to accommodate additional clients across Europe.

The LCO 2 carrier, said to be the first of its kind in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector, will likely feature dual-fuel LNG propulsion.

MISC and PTSC ink Ruby II FPSO contract

In Vietnam, MISC’s joint venture with Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp. (PTSC) has secured an extension to a contract with state oil and gas company Petrovietnam for the Ruby II FPSO.

Vietnam Offshore Floating Terminal (Ruby) Ltd. will now continue to operate in offshore blocks 01 and 02 on a lease, operation and maintenance basis through Dec. 31, 2027.

The vessel produced first oil in June 2010, with a claimed uptime of 99.88% and 236 offtake operations that have led to exports of more than 68.5 MMbbl of oil.

Terms under the latest contract includes life-extension works such as equipment replacement and refurbishment.