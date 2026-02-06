MacGregor lands AHC crane contract for new floating wind vessel

MacGregor has secured an order to supply a 400‑tonne active heave compensated (AHC) subsea crane for a new 127‑m floating wind farm construction vessel being built at Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

The crane, which the company said is one of the largest AHC subsea units ordered in recent years, will support mooring, cable‑laying and other critical offshore construction tasks for floating wind projects.

The vessel’s first assignment is expected to be the Ulsan floating wind farm in South Korea.

The order has been booked into MacGregor’s first-quarter 2026 intake, with crane delivery scheduled for late 2027 and vessel delivery in second-quarter 2028.