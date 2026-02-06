Kongsberg Maritime to design, equip Transpetro’s new tanker fleet

Petrobras Transporte S.A.'s (Transpetro) fleet renewal moves forward with Kongsberg Maritime tapped for four methanol/ethanol‑ready product tankers.
Feb. 6, 2026
Concept image of Transpetro’s new methanol/ethanol-ready tanker fleet

This concept image showcases Transpetro’s new methanol/ethanol-ready tanker fleet, designed and equipped by Kongsberg Maritime under a contract with Consórcio Marenova.

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract worth more than NOK 300 million (US$31 million) to design and equip four methanol/ethanol‑ready product tankers for Petrobras Transporte S.A. (Transpetro).

The vessels will be built by Consórcio Marenova, a partnership between Ecovix and MacLaren, at yards in Rio Grande and Niterói, Brazil.

Kongsberg’s scope covers complete ship design and an integrated technology package, including Promas propulsion with controllable‑pitch propellers, deck machinery, tank‑gauging systems, and its K‑Bridge, K‑Chief, K‑Gauge and K‑Load solutions. The 150.6‑m‑long, 15,600‑dwt NVC 615 PT vessels are part of the company’s NVC series, designed for efficiency and compatibility with future fuels, Kongsberg said.

Marenova leaders said the project supports Brazil’s renewed shipbuilding ambitions while delivering modern, future‑fuel‑ready tonnage for Transpetro. 

