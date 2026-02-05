Longitude's new PSV designed for offshore energy operations in Asia, Middle East and West Africa

The D-Flex platform supply vessel (PSV) supports a wide range of cargo, accommodation and propulsion configurations, adaptable for future fuel technologies.
Feb. 5, 2026
Courtesy Longitude
D Flex PSV

The D Flex is designed as a compact PSV tailored for offshore energy operations in Asia, the Middle East and West Africa, with additional potential for deployment in the Southern North Sea.

Design and engineering consultancy Longitude has released the D-Flex, a compact platform supply vessel (PSV) and the second design in its IMT Isca series.

The PSV is positioned as a smaller, cost-efficient evolution of the company’s IMT 984 (G‑Class).

At 74.7 m in length, 16.2 m in beam and with 3,000 tonnes of deadweight, the DP2-class D-Flex is designed for offshore energy operations in Asia, the Middle East, West Africa and potentially the Southern North Sea. Despite its reduced footprint, the vessel offers a 650-sq-m deck area and broad flexibility for owner customization.

The IMT Isca series supports a wide range of cargo, accommodation and propulsion configurations and can be adapted for Tier III NOx compliance and future fuel technologies.

Longitude, part of ABL Group, delivers ship design, marine operations and offshore energy engineering services from offices in more than 15 countries.

