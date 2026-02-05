Roll Group orders two new heavy‑lift barges

Roll Group has ordered two heavy‑duty deck barges in Indonesia as part of a broader expansion of its global transport fleet.

Built to DNV classification standards and scheduled for completion by late 2026, the company said the vessels will enhance its ability to deliver integrated heavy‑lift and transport solutions for major energy and infrastructure projects.

Currently under construction at an Indonesian shipyard, each barge measures 280 ft (85.2 m) in length with a 90‑ft (27.4‑m) beam, 20‑ft (6.1‑m) depth and a design draft of 4.8 m. With roughly 9,350 metric tons of deadweight capacity and a deck strength of 20 t/m², the barges are engineered for transporting large modules and oversized cargo. Their ballastable design allows efficient operation in shallow-water environments, which will come in handy for module moves and nearshore logistics.

While the barges will operate under the Indonesian flag, Roll Group says they can be deployed worldwide. According to the company, the new assets will play a central role in transporting heavy modules for offshore oil and gas projects.

The company confirmed with Offshore the barges are already earmarked for upcoming work, though specific projects remain confidential. They will be utilized in Asia and the Middle East, where Roll Group currently maintains an active orderbook across both offshore oil and gas and offshore wind projects.