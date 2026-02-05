Roll Group orders two new heavy‑lift barges

The new barges, currently under construction in Indonesia, will support the transport of heavy modules used for oil and gas projects.
Feb. 5, 2026
2 min read
Courtesy Roll Group
Illustration: Roll Group's new deck barges

Roll Group has purchased two new barges in Indonesia to deliver integrated, engineered transport solutions for complex energy and infrastructure developments in the region.

Roll Group has ordered two heavy‑duty deck barges in Indonesia as part of a broader expansion of its global transport fleet.

Built to DNV classification standards and scheduled for completion by late 2026, the company said the vessels will enhance its ability to deliver integrated heavy‑lift and transport solutions for major energy and infrastructure projects.

Currently under construction at an Indonesian shipyard, each barge measures 280 ft (85.2 m) in length with a 90‑ft (27.4‑m) beam, 20‑ft (6.1‑m) depth and a design draft of 4.8 m. With roughly 9,350 metric tons of deadweight capacity and a deck strength of 20 t/m², the barges are engineered for transporting large modules and oversized cargo. Their ballastable design allows efficient operation in shallow-water environments, which will come in handy for module moves and nearshore logistics.

While the barges will operate under the Indonesian flag, Roll Group says they can be deployed worldwide. According to the company, the new assets will play a central role in transporting heavy modules for offshore oil and gas projects. 

The company confirmed with Offshore the barges are already earmarked for upcoming work, though specific projects remain confidential. They will be utilized in Asia and the Middle East, where Roll Group currently maintains an active orderbook across both offshore oil and gas and offshore wind projects.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.

About the Author

Ariana Hurtado
Email

Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

With more than a decade of copy editing, project management and journalism experience, Ariana Hurtado is a seasoned managing editor born and raised in the energy capital of the world—Houston, Texas. She currently serves as editor-in-chief of Offshore, overseeing the editorial team, its content and the brand's growth from a digital perspective. 

Utilizing her editorial expertise, she manages digital media for the Offshore team. She also helps create and oversee new special industry reports and revolutionizes existing supplements, while also contributing content to Offshore's magazine, newsletters and website as a copy editor and writer. 

Prior to her current role, she served as Offshore's editor and director of special reports from April 2022 to December 2024. Before joining Offshore, she served as senior managing editor of publications with Hart Energy. Prior to her nearly nine years with Hart, she worked on the copy desk as a news editor at the Houston Chronicle.

She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Houston.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Middle East operators employing a range of brownfield strategies to boost production
Extending subsea tiebacks with OTEC provides a sustainable option for deepwater marginal fields