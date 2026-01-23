Autonomous USV completes 38‑day offshore current monitoring campaign in US Gulf

Woods Hole Group and Chance Maritime Technologies have completed a 38‑day autonomous ocean current monitoring campaign in the US Gulf of Mexico, which the partners confirmed with Offshore was for an unnamed offshore energy operator.

The partners say this marks a new benchmark for long‑duration unmanned surface vessel operations in open offshore conditions.

The project deployed a 40‑ft uncrewed surface vessel (USV) equipped with Woods Hole Group’s FAST Eddy ocean current monitoring system to operate more than 200 nautical miles offshore without refueling, crew support or physical intervention. Over the 38‑day period, the vessel transited more than 4,000 nautical miles while collecting and transmitting near‑real‑time subsurface current data to shore.

The mission was designed to support offshore operational planning in an area known for strong and highly variable loop current dynamics. Data were streamed via satellite to shore‑based analysts using Woods Hole Group’s Metocean Mapper platform, providing continuous situational awareness for project stakeholders.