Autonomous USV completes 38‑day offshore current monitoring campaign in US Gulf

A 38‑day autonomous uncrewed surface vessel (USV) survey in the US Gulf of Mexico demonstrated how long‑duration USV operations can deliver continuous, real‑time current data for offshore energy planning.
Jan. 23, 2026
Courtesy Woods Hole Group and Chance Maritime Technologies
Chance MC40 USV

The Chance MC40 operated nonstop for 38 days, traveling more than 4,000 nm offshore in the US Gulf.

Woods Hole Group and Chance Maritime Technologies have completed a 38‑day autonomous ocean current monitoring campaign in the US Gulf of Mexico, which the partners confirmed with Offshore was for an unnamed offshore energy operator.

The partners say this marks a new benchmark for long‑duration unmanned surface vessel operations in open offshore conditions.

The project deployed a 40‑ft uncrewed surface vessel (USV) equipped with Woods Hole Group’s FAST Eddy ocean current monitoring system to operate more than 200 nautical miles offshore without refueling, crew support or physical intervention. Over the 38‑day period, the vessel transited more than 4,000 nautical miles while collecting and transmitting near‑real‑time subsurface current data to shore.

The mission was designed to support offshore operational planning in an area known for strong and highly variable loop current dynamics. Data were streamed via satellite to shore‑based analysts using Woods Hole Group’s Metocean Mapper platform, providing continuous situational awareness for project stakeholders.

Courtesy Woods Hole Group and Chance Maritime Technologies
Metocean Mapper GIS data portal

The screenshot displays an interactive, real-time view in the Metocean Mapper GIS data portal.

In addition to current measurements, the USV deployed eight drifting buoys at pre‑defined locations during the survey.

Despite encountering gale‑force winds and sea states exceeding 12 ft, the diesel‑powered USV maintained consistent speed and maneuverability, operating under 24/7 remote oversight from shore. 

Courtesy Woods Hole Group and Chance Maritime Technologies
USV pushes through heavy weather offshore

The Chance MC40 USV pushed through heavy weather offshore in the US Gulf of Mexico.

In addition, Woods Hole Group’s EddyWatch delivers real‑time ocean current intelligence using satellite‑tracked drifting buoys, remote sensing, in-situ data and expert analysis. 

Ariana Hurtado
Ariana Hurtado

Editor-in-Chief

