NextGeo secures $150M Saipem LOI, adds NG Supporter vessel to subsea fleet

NextGeo, through its subsidiary Rana Subsea, has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Saipem to deliver saturation (SAT) diving services in the Middle East.

The agreement, valued at about $150 million, spans 36 months with options for three six-month extensions.

To support the contract, NextGeo is acquiring the offshore subsea construction vessel Siem Day—to be renamed NG Supporter—for about $112 million. The vessel will enhance NextGeo’s subsea service portfolio, including construction, installation support as well as inspection, maintenance and repair operations.

Financing for the acquisition will combine equity and bank loans currently under negotiation.